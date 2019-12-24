UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Declares Holiday For Christians On January 1

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 01:38 PM

Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Professor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum has declared holiday for the Christian employees on January 1 as a gesture of respect and goodwill for them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Professor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum has declared holiday for the Christian employees on January 1 as a gesture of respect and goodwill for them.

Earlier, the Christmas day event has also been commemorated at AIOU. Around one hundred twenty Christian employees attended the event along their families.

The day was marked with cutting a�cake. Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum who was the chief guest on the occasion congratulated the Christian community on their religious day, wishing them a happy life.

He assured them that their welfare would remain his top-priority. "We fully share their pleasures and happiness," he added.

As per vice-chancellor's approval, the university paid and disbursed salary for the month of December in advance to all its employees belonging to the Christian community.

A big Christmas tree was also decorated at the front of Academic Complex as a symbol of Christ.�It was also reflective of dignified and dedicated role of the Christian community in the national development and love for the country.

