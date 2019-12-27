UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Declares MSc, Ph.D, M.Phil Results

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 02:49 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares MSc, Ph.D, M.Phil results

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Friday declared final result of its twenty-six programs of Ph.D, MS, M.Phil and MSc-level of semester 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Friday declared final result of its twenty-six programs of Ph.D, MS, M.Phil and MSc-level of semester 2019.

There are seven MSc, nine M.Phil, four MS and six PhD programs, a press release said.

According to Controller Examination, the results have been placed at the University's official website as well as communicated to the students at their postal address.

The University has already declared the result of Matric and FA. The result of BA program, semester, 2019 will also be announced soon, the Controller exams added.

Meanwhile, the University also announced that it will open its first phase of admissions for the Semester Spring, 2020 from January 15.

Academic programs to be offered in the first phase included: Matric, F.A. MS/M.Ph, PhD and BS (face-to-face).

The applications for the admissions in Matric and FA programs will be received till February 20, while admission forms for the MS/M.Phil/PhD/BS (face-to-face) could be submitted by February 14.

Related Topics

Allama Iqbal Open University January February 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

250-bed hospital in Skardu to benefit six million ..

1 minute ago

Duterte Denies 2 US Senators Entry Over Support of ..

1 minute ago

Kremlin Spokesman Refutes Rumors That 2018 Explosi ..

1 minute ago

Higher Education Commission (HEC) to provide onlin ..

1 minute ago

Proactive role of poets, intelligentsia for promot ..

4 minutes ago

Filing of nomination papers for DBA annual electio ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.