Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares MSc, Ph.D, M.Phil results

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Friday declared final result of its twenty-six programs of Ph.D, MS, M.Phil and MSc-level of semester 2019

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th December, 2019) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Friday declared final result of its twenty-six programs of Ph.D, MS, M.Phil and MSc-level of semester 2019.There are seven MSc, nine M.Phil, four MS and six PhD programs.According to Controller Examination, the results have been placed at the University's official website as well as communicated to the students at their postal address.The University has already declared the result of Matric and FA.

The result of BA program, semester, 2019 will also be announced soon, the Controller exams added.

Meanwhile, the University also announced that it will open its first phase admissions for the Semester Spring, 2020 from January 15.Academic programs to be offered in the first phase included: Matric, F.A.

MS/M.Ph, PhD and BS (face-to-face).The applications for the admissions in Matric and FA programs will be received till February 20, while admission forms for the MS/M.Phil/PhD/BS (face-to-face) could be submitted by February 14.