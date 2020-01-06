Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares Matric/FA result of overseas Pakistanis

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Monday declared final result of Matric, FA, B.A. and B.Ed of overseas Pakistanis, who were appeared in semester autumn, 2018's exam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Monday declared final result of Matric, FA, B.A. and B.Ed of overseas Pakistanis, who were appeared in semester autumn, 2018's exam.

Most of these Pakistanis were living in the middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Sultanate of Oman and Bahrain.

They improved their qualification through distance learning system, getting the advantage of online education.

According to Controller Exams, their result has been placed at the University's official website and the same has been conveyed to them through their postal address as well.

Meanwhile, the University has announced that the admissions in these programs for the Overseas Pakistanis for spring 2020 will begin from January 15.

They could get them enrolled with the AIOU by February 20, for Matric, FA, BA (Associate degree) and I.

Com, in addition to Al-lisan-ul-arabi(Basic Arabic Course), Arbi bol-chal program.

Necessary information to this effect, could be got from the University's website Hppt://del.aiou.edu.pk Directorate of Overseas Education on Monday said that on the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, necessary steps have been taken to facilitate the students in the admission process.

The Pakistanis stationed in the Middle East could submit their admission forms along with the prescribed fee in foreign Currency within the stipulated date.

For any help or guidance, the applicants have been advised to contact the Directorate of Overseas Education and e-learning, AIOU at phone numbers92-51-9250140, 9250175 or e-mail overseas@aiou.edu.pk.for further details.