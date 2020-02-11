UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Declares Feb. 14 Last Date For Postgraduates' Admissions

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 12:49 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares Feb. 14 last date for postgraduates' admissions

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that February 14 (Friday) is the last day for admissions in its post-graduates' programs

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th February, 2020) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that February 14 (Friday) is the last day for admissions in its post-graduates' programs.The admissions on these programs will be on merit-basis.

Admission could be applied through Online. The University had opened its first-phase of admissions for the Semester Spring, 2020 from January 15.According to Director Admissions, the post-graduates' academic programs, being offered in the first-phase include MS/MPh, PhD and BS (face-to-face).

Second ph�ase will be�gin from Mar�ch 2, thro�u��gh wh�ich applications will be invited for Master, B.

Ed (Associate degree) and teachers training programs. The admissions in these programs will be till April 15.On the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum, the University's 51 regional offices across the country have set up �Special Counters' with computer and internet facilities for helping the students in the admission process.

Related Topics

Internet Allama Iqbal Open University January February April 2020 From

Recent Stories

Karak police arrest 561outlaws in one month

2 minutes ago

Azerbaijan Decreases Oil Production to 769,000 Bpd ..

1 minute ago

15 refugees drown after boat sinks off Bangladesh

5 minutes ago

Public to get relief soon: Minister for Science a ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab Board of Technical Education sports gala t ..

5 minutes ago

How meat, poultry, and fish affect cardiovascular, ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.