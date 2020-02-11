Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares Feb. 14 last date for postgraduates' admissions

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that February 14 (Friday) is the last day for admissions in its post-graduates' programs

Admission could be applied through Online. The University had opened its first-phase of admissions for the Semester Spring, 2020 from January 15.According to Director Admissions, the post-graduates' academic programs, being offered in the first-phase include MS/MPh, PhD and BS (face-to-face).

Ed (Associate degree) and teachers training programs. The admissions in these programs will be till April 15.On the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum, the University's 51 regional offices across the country have set up �Special Counters' with computer and internet facilities for helping the students in the admission process.