Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Declares Feb 14 Last Date For Postgraduates' Admissions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 02:39 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Tuesday announced that February 14 (Friday) is the last day for admissions in its post-graduates' programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Tuesday announced that February 14 (Friday) is the last day for admissions in its post-graduates' programmes.

The admissions on these programmes would be on merit-basis. Admission could be applied through Online. The University had opened its first-phase of admissions for the Semester Spring, 2020 from January 15.

According to Director Admissions, the post-graduates' academic programmes, being offered in the first-phase include MS/MPh, PhD and BS (face-to-face).

Second phase will begin from March 2, through which applications will be invited for Master, B. Ed (Associate degree) and teachers training programmes.�The admissions in these programmes will be till April 15.

On the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum, the University's 51 regional offices across the country have set up 'Special Counters' with computer and internet facilities for helping the students in the admission process.

