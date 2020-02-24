UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Declares Result Of Six BS Programs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 04:18 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares result of six BS programs

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Monday declared final result of six BS programs for the semester autumn 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Monday declared final result of six BS programs for the semester autumn 2019.

The programs include BS (Chemistry, Botany, Micro-biology, Math, Physics and Stat), a press release Monday said.

According to Controller Exams, the results have been placed at the University's official website as well as communicated the same to the students at their postal address.

Meanwhile, the University has extended the date of admissions of its Matric and FA programs till March 3 for Spring 2020 semester, without any late fee charges.

It aimed at facilitating the aspiring students, particular those from remote regions to bring themselves in the educational net.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum hoped that the maximum number of people would take benefit of the extension in admissions' date to continue their study, through distance learning system.

The AIOU is taking all possible steps to bring maximum number of people in educational net. While doing so, quality education is being ensured at all level.

Admissions forms and prospectuses could be obtained from the University's main campus, 51-Regional Campuses and more than 100- Coordinating Offices across the country, moreover prospectus and admission forms of all programs could also be obtained from the University's official website www.aiou.edu.pk

