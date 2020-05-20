UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Declares Result Of Its SSC/HSSC Programmes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 01:41 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares result of its SSC/HSSC programmes

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday declared its SSC/HSSC programmes' result on the basis of the students' continuous assessment, in view of the current crisis situation in wake of COVID-19 in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday declared its SSC/HSSC programmes' result on the basis of the students' continuous assessment, in view of the current crisis situation in wake of COVID-19 in the country.

The decision was taken in line with the approval of Academic Council of the AIOU and the policy of the government that aimed at saving the academic session of the students in the prevailing crisis, says a press release issued here on Wednesday.

It is also as per the university's annual academic Calendar, according to which semester begins from this month.

The result of both the programmes has been uploaded at the university's official website and the same is being communicated to the students through post.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Qayyum hoped that the students who have been promoted will take greater interest in their academic pursuits, while staying at the home and improving their intellectual skills.

The university will continue to try its best to serve students' interest through online learning system and other modes of distant education.

