Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) digitalizes its system, facilitating online admissions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has digitalized its existing system, in order to facilitate the people applying for online admission, particularly at the post-graduate level. According to the Director Admissions on Friday, the up-dated system helps handling the admissions' forms in a quick and efficient manner and reduces any chance of their lose.

While maintaining the prevailing practices, accepting the forms through post offices, the online facility has also been extended to expedite the entire admissions process for various academic programs.

As per the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, the online system has been made students friendly. The University's Regional Offices across the country have been directed to guide and help the aspiring students for online admission.

�Computer and internet facility has also been made available for this purpose.� The University has opened its first-phase of admissions this week for the Semester Spring, 2020 for which online applications will be encouraged.

Academic programs being offered in the first-phase include Matric, F.A. MS/M.Ph, PhD and BS (face-to-face).

Meanwhile, the University has set-up points for sale of admission forms here at its main campus and 51 regional offices and more than 100- Coordinating�Centers across the country.��The admission forms of all the offered programs have also been placed at the University's website�www.aiou.edu.pk.

Addresses and phone numbers of Regional Campuses and Coordinating Offices of the University could be obtained from the University's website�www.aiou.edu.pk.