UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Digitalizes Its System, Facilitating Online Admissions

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 03:19 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) digitalizes its system, facilitating online admissions

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has digitalized its existing system, in order to facilitate the people applying for online admission, particularly at the post-graduate level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has digitalized its existing system, in order to facilitate the people applying for online admission, particularly at the post-graduate level. According to the Director Admissions on Friday, the up-dated system helps handling the admissions' forms in a quick and efficient manner and reduces any chance of their lose.

While maintaining the prevailing practices, accepting the forms through post offices, the online facility has also been extended to expedite the entire admissions process for various academic programs.

As per the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, the online system has been made students friendly. The University's Regional Offices across the country have been directed to guide and help the aspiring students for online admission.

�Computer and internet facility has also been made available for this purpose.� The University has opened its first-phase of admissions this week for the Semester Spring, 2020 for which online applications will be encouraged.

Academic programs being offered in the first-phase include Matric, F.A. MS/M.Ph, PhD and BS (face-to-face).

Meanwhile, the University has set-up points for sale of admission forms here at its main campus and 51 regional offices and more than 100- Coordinating�Centers across the country.��The admission forms of all the offered programs have also been placed at the University's website�www.aiou.edu.pk.

Addresses and phone numbers of Regional Campuses and Coordinating Offices of the University could be obtained from the University's website�www.aiou.edu.pk.

Related Topics

Internet Sale Guide Allama Iqbal Open University 2020 Post All From

Recent Stories

South Korea Condemns US Ambassador's Demand to Coo ..

1 minute ago

Sweet point sealed, Rs 54,000 fines imposed in Sar ..

1 minute ago

PTI believes in hard work: Pakistan Tehreek e Insa ..

2 minutes ago

Legendary Bocuse restaurant loses third Michelin s ..

2 minutes ago

UNSC sessions on Kashmir great diplomatic achievem ..

1 hour ago

Russia to Focus on Preventing Weaponization of Cyb ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.