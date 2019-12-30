UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Disabled Students Get Wheelchairs Under PM's Scheme

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 12:48 PM

Students of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) were equally benefited from the Prime Minister's scheme, getting electric wheelchairs to have a comfortable life for continuing their future study

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th December, 2019) Students of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) were equally benefited from the Prime Minister's scheme, getting electric wheelchairs to have a comfortable life for continuing their future study.They received the facility at the wheelchair distribution ceremony, held here at the main office of the Higher Education Commission.

According to Director Students Affairs Rana Tariq Javed, the University's eight students were selected for said scheme and were awarded the Electric Wheelchair.The wheelchairs were distrusted by Shafqat Mehmood, Federal Minister for Professional Education and Training.It was acknowledged at the ceremony that the AIOU pays special attention to the welfare of the disabled students.The recipients of the wheelchairs thanked the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.

Zia-Ul-Qayyum for his special care and paying attention to the education of marginalized sections of the society.

