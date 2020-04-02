Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) earmarks 15 regions for online submission of assignments

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has earmarked fifteen regions of the country for submission of academic assignments to the designated tutors through Online, by April 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has earmarked fifteen regions of the country for submission of academic assignments to the designated tutors through Online, by April 15.

The regions are: Islamabad-Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Quetta, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Abbotabad and D.I. Khan.

According to Director Regional services on Thursday, a separate LMS portal (http://aaghi.aiou.edu.pk) has been generated for this purpose. The students of these regions have already been sent password and user-names for online submission of the assignments, by the University 's Directorate of Information and Communication Technology.

The assignments could be sent for those programs which come under 2nd Phase of admissions (autumn 2019). The programs include: BS, B.Ed, and MA. MSc except urdu, Arabic, Islamiat and Pak Studies.

The University has introduced the scheme according to newly launched Learning Management System (LMS). A proposal is also under consideration for holding online academic workshops, that are essential part of the University's distance learning system.

As was announced earlier, on the country-wide basis the students were required to send their assignments (both first and second) by the stipulated date through post-offices, since the assignments are also essential segment of the University's learning system.

As per the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, the University was trying its best to facilitate its 1.4 million students across the country in their academic pursuits mainly through online, during the wake of coronavirus, said Director Admissions Mian Muhamad Riaz.

Meanwhile, the AIOU will continue its Online admissions for the 2nd phase, semester Spring, 2020 till April 15.

As preventive measures against pandemic COVID-19, students have already been directed to avoid visiting the University's main Campus or its regional offices.

In this connection, they are required to strictly follow the government's policy and instructions. All the educational institutions and the Universities have already been closed.

For further information, the students may contact the University through its universal helpline number 051-111112468, or official website.