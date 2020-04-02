UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Earmarks 15 Regions For Online Submission Of Assignments

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 02:10 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) earmarks 15 regions for online submission of assignments

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has earmarked fifteen regions of the country for submission of academic assignments to the designated tutors through Online, by April 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has earmarked fifteen regions of the country for submission of academic assignments to the designated tutors through Online, by April 15.

The regions are: Islamabad-Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Quetta, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Abbotabad and D.I. Khan.

According to Director Regional services on Thursday, a separate LMS portal (http://aaghi.aiou.edu.pk) has been generated for this purpose. The students of these regions have already been sent password and user-names for online submission of the assignments, by the University 's Directorate of Information and Communication Technology.

The assignments could be sent for those programs which come under 2nd Phase of admissions (autumn 2019). The programs include: BS, B.Ed, and MA. MSc except urdu, Arabic, Islamiat and Pak Studies.

The University has introduced the scheme according to newly launched Learning Management System (LMS). A proposal is also under consideration for holding online academic workshops, that are essential part of the University's distance learning system.

As was announced earlier, on the country-wide basis the students were required to send their assignments (both first and second) by the stipulated date through post-offices, since the assignments are also essential segment of the University's learning system.

As per the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, the University was trying its best to facilitate its 1.4 million students across the country in their academic pursuits mainly through online, during the wake of coronavirus, said Director Admissions Mian Muhamad Riaz.

Meanwhile, the AIOU will continue its Online admissions for the 2nd phase, semester Spring, 2020 till April 15.

As preventive measures against pandemic COVID-19, students have already been directed to avoid visiting the University's main Campus or its regional offices.

In this connection, they are required to strictly follow the government's policy and instructions. All the educational institutions and the Universities have already been closed.

For further information, the students may contact the University through its universal helpline number 051-111112468, or official website.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Multan Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Technology Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Gujranwala Muzaffarabad Mirpur Allama Iqbal Open University April May 2019 2020 All Government Best Million Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

N. Korea insists it is free of coronavirus

3 minutes ago

Court seeks arguments on Fawad's acquittal applica ..

3 minutes ago

PDMA dispatches 85,000 face masks in KP

3 minutes ago

Qureshi calls Qatari FM; lauds Qatar's timely step ..

3 minutes ago

Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic broke EU refugee l ..

3 minutes ago

Oman reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.