Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) employees get salary well before time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) paid salary to its employees all over the country for the current month well be before time, by March 25.

The salary was disbursed through their banks' account to facilitate them in the wake of COVID-19 (coronavirus), a press release Thursday said.

On the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.

Zia-Ul-Qayyum, the wages have also been paid to daily wages' labourers employees, considering them as working in routine.

At the difficult time, when the country is facing the threat of coronavirus epidemic, the employees were also given relaxation in attending their offices and only necessary staff was put on duty, to attend day-to-day work.

Special arrangements have been made to facilitate the students for enrollment in the ongoing admission through online.