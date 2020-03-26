UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Employees Get Salary Well Before Time

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 02:24 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) employees get salary well before time

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) paid salary to its employees all over the country for the current month well be before time, by March 25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) paid salary to its employees all over the country for the current month well be before time, by March 25.

The salary was disbursed through their banks' account to facilitate them in the wake of COVID-19 (coronavirus), a press release Thursday said.

On the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.

Zia-Ul-Qayyum, the wages have also been paid to daily wages' labourers employees, considering them as working in routine.

At the difficult time, when the country is facing the threat of coronavirus epidemic, the employees were also given relaxation in attending their offices and only necessary staff was put on duty, to attend day-to-day work.

Special arrangements have been made to facilitate the students for enrollment in the ongoing admission through online.

Related Topics

Allama Iqbal Open University March All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Reduction in POL prices widely hailed

1 minute ago

 Singer Jawad Ahmad salutes doctors, paramedics a ..

13 minutes ago

European stock markets fall again in early trade

3 minutes ago

Business community seeks one year grace period in ..

1 minute ago

World economy to contract in 2020 due to corona-vi ..

1 minute ago

Commissioner asks people not to be afraid, instead ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.