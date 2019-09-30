Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) empowers regional offices to facilitate students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Regional offices of the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) all over the country are being empowered with additional resources to handle students-related affairs more efficiently and to expand its academic network.

This was stated by the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum while addressing the regional directors' conferences held on Monday through video-link.

In order to bring the maximum number of people into the academic network, supporting facilities are being enhanced, he said adding that the university was also gradually moving towards automation and online system to make admission, books' mailing and examination process more student-friendly.

Through its various scholarships' schemes, they were making sure that no deserving person should be deprived of education, owing to financial constraints, he added.

At the outset, Director Regional Affairs Inamullah Shiekh deliberated upon the university's priorities and future targets, relating to the ongoing admissions and online tutors' allocation system, that is to be enforced from first of November next.

The regional directors, during day-long deliberations reviewed the ongoing admissions (Autumn 2019) and discussed ways and means to further improve students' enrollment in its various programmes.

The conference was also participated by the deans, who spoke about the new academic programmes introduced from the new semester, autumn 2019.

These programmes, they said are market-based and meet the contemporary needs, they said hoping maximum number of students will take benefit of them, and will enroll themselves in these programmes by October 15 that is the last day of admission in the post-graduate disciplines.

The vice chancellor further said, technology will be steering-force behind all the university's operation. The university was working on a 15-month road-map for bringing automation at various levels. He assured that the technology-based operation will be students' facilitating.

He hoped that the regional directors would put their best efforts to increase admissions in their respective areas through a motivation campaign. He advised them to strictly follow the academic Calendar so that all the process, including mailing of books and examination could take place in time.

The regional directors thanked the vice chancellor for the steps he had taken for further strengthening and facilitating them in the running the university's affairs as per the need of the students and ensuring availability of quality education to all.