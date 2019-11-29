Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) establishes Indexing agency to promote Pakistani languages

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched the process of establishing of Abstracting and Indexing agency for promoting research work on Pakistani languages

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched the process of establishing of Abstracting and Indexing agency for promoting research work on Pakistani languages.

Through this agency, the University will provide databases in Pakistani languages by providing free online access to downloadable research articles, facilitating researchers and academicians.

It will offer the service of shortening or summarising of documents and assigning of descriptors for referencing documents.

The task to this effect was recently awarded to the AIOU for putting on line the research journals being published in the country for their academic up-gradation.

According to the chairman of the Pakistani Languages, Dr. Abdullah Jan Abid on Friday initially the University has partially onlined some of research journals and will soon provide the complete data for benefit of the researchers.

The indexation of the journals will promote citation of local research and contribute to enhancing relevance and quality research in the future.

Moreover Pakistani languages department has completed 224 MPhil and 24 PhD theses under its supervision.

The Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Qayyum hoped that this HEC-AIOU research project will give strong foundations to research work of regional languages i.e. Pushto, Balochi, Sindhi, Panjabi and Barahvi.