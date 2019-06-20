UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Evolves New Admissions' Schedule Begins From July 15

Faizan Hashmi 50 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 04:44 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) evolves new admissions' schedule begins from July 15

The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has prepared a new academic schedule for autumn 2019 semester, starting admissions for Matric, F.A. MS/M.Ph, PhD and BS (face-to-face) from July 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has prepared a new academic schedule for autumn 2019 semester, starting admissions for Matric, F.A. MS/M.Ph, PhD and BS (face-to-face) from July 15.

The applications for the admissions Matric, FA programs will be received till August 31, while admission for the MS/M.Phil/PhD/BS (face-to-face) will continue till August 12, a press release said on Thursday.

As per new schedule, admissions for Post-Graduate programs, B.Ed and BS (ODL) and Associate Degree in Education/Commerce and French Online will take place from September 1 to October 5.

The admissions schedule has been revised as per the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.

Zia-Ul-Qayyum in order to make the whole admissions' process more smooth and efficient. It also aimed at facilitating the students in the admission process.

Prospectus sale points will be set up at the University main campus, regional and coordinating offices throughout the country.

Special students facilitation centre will be set up at the University's 49 regional offices to guide and help the aspiring students.

The programs being offered in the upcoming semester from July 15 include short-term Educational program (STEP) and Open Tech (OT).

The programs on the MS/M.Phil/PhD/BS include M.Phil/PhD chemistry, PhD Physics, M. Phil Mass Communication, M.Phil Physics, BS Physics and BS CS.

