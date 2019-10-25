Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) evolves plan to achieve targets of quality education

(@FahadShabbir)

Seniors offices of academic, administrative and servicing departments of the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) at a meeting held here on Friday reviewed the university's plan for ensuring quality education and upgrading its academic infrastructure network on country wide-basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Seniors offices of academic, administrative and servicing departments of the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) at a meeting held here on Friday reviewed the university's plan for ensuring quality education and upgrading its academic infrastructure network on country wide-basis.

The meeting presided over by the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum expressed its satisfaction that the university made a remarkable progress during the recent year, bringing about qualitative improvement in its overall working, making its admissions, examination and books' delivering system more efficient and transparent.

It noted that a number of initiatives were taken for providing the best possible services to the students and improving the working conditions of the employees.The university also made a considerable headway for bringing transparency and efficiency in its overall working through digital transformation.

During the meeting, heads of various departments gave a review of their performance that has left a very positive impact on university's future development plan, making this mega institution more effective for providing quality education to the people, through the use of new technology.

Addressing the meeting, the vice chancellor said one billion rupees has been allocated in the current budget for construction of their own buildings at the regional levels, as well ensuring proper maintenance of the existing ones. To enhance teaching standing, the university, from the coming semester, will induct new well-qualified tutors, whom selection was being made through a digitalised process.

The new admissions of autumn 2019 have been satisfactory and they laid focus on standard of education while enhancing the students' enrollment. There was a considerable increase in the cash-flow of the university. They, he added is working on a main challenge of enforcing academic discipline at all levels.

During the year, emphasis was laid on filing the vacant posts though transparent recruitment system. It was made sure that existing contractual and daily wages' employees could also be accommodated on basis of their merit. He assured that the welfare of the employees will always be his priority and he welcome proposals that help to get their due rights.

The meeting expressed confidence in the leadership of the vice chancellor and assured that they fully stand by him in carrying out the university's development.

Office-bearers of the university's three elected associations, Employees Welfare Association (EWO), Officers Welfare Association (OWA) and Academic Staff Welfare Association (ASWA) also attended the meeting. While applauding the steps taken by the vice chancellor, they said these immensely enhanced the image and confidence of this mega university among the students.

The steps, taken for their welfare in the recent year had been unprecedented, they said adding, they feel encouraged and motivated to work more devotedly for upgrading the university's academic stander.