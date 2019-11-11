Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) evolves plan for teachers' role in social reconstruction

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Monday arranged here a training of master trainers, enabling them to mobilize the society at the gross-root-level for its positive and constructive role in nation-building

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th November, 2019) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Monday arranged here a training of master trainers, enabling them to mobilize the society at the gross-root-level for its positive and constructive role in nation-building.

The trainers, comprising teachers of local educational institutions will coordinate with the community leaders and representatives of local administration for promoting the social-reconstruction work.The was the follow-up national narrative �Hum Pakistani' recently launched for promoting the spirit of patriotism to address the country's socio-economic problems on self-help basis.The event was arranged in collaboration with Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) and Pakistan Peace Collective (PPC)