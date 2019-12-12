UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Expedites Books Mailing To Its Enrolled Students

Thu 12th December 2019

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has upgraded books' mailing process to provide academic support to its around 1.4 million students across the country on annual basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has upgraded books' mailing process to provide academic support to its around 1.4 million students across the country on annual basis.

On the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, the Universitys mailing department took some extra measures to undertake the job on fast-track basis, through use of state-of-the-art technology, a press release said.

This aimed at giving maximum study period to the students, enabling them to timely complete their academic assignments.

"We are trying to follow an annual academic Calendar in doing this huge job, providing text books to nearly 7,00,000 students for one semester," said officials of the Mailing Department.

So far the books have been dispatched to more than 4,00,000 enrolled students of Matric, FA and BA programs for semester autumn, 2019. The process will be completed at the earliest. The task of mailing of books to students of post-graduate programs will be undertaken by the end of this month.

Timely mailing of books will ensure conducting of examination and announcement of results as per the schedule.

Meanwhile, the University is also in process of digitising its overall academic working, so as to facilitate the students in the study process, providing online study material as well.

At the M.Phil and PhD-level, the students have already started receiving the books online, according to the directions of the Vice Chancellor, the official added.

