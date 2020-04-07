UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Extends Admissions' Date For Matric/FA Till Apr. 15

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 01:27 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) extends admissions' date for Matric/FA till Apr. 15

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the last date of admission for its continuing students of Matric and FA programs till April 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the last date of admission for its continuing students of Matric and FA programs till April 15.

The interested students could enroll themselves for semester, spring 2020 before the stipulated date, the university announced on Tuesday.

The decision to this effect was taken in order to compensate the continuing students who were stuck up at their homes in wake of outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum has decided to grant further extension in fee-submission date for continuing students of these programs without late fee charges, as a special case, said Director Admissions, Mian Muhammad Riaz.

All the branches of the designated banks have been informed to collect fee from continuing students of these programs till April 15.

A link has been activated at the University's website to provide online admission form to the continuing students of the Matric/FA programs.

All the regional offices of the University across the country have already been advised to facilitate the students in the admissions process.

