Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Extends Assignments' Submission Date

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 04:15 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the date for submission of assignments of BA/BS/B.Ed/PGD/MA/M.Sc and M.Ed programs for semester Autumn 2019, till 13th May

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the date for submission of assignments of BA/BS/B.Ed/PGD/MA/M.Sc and M.Ed programs for semester Autumn 2019, till 13th May.

Regional Director AIOU Attock campus Amanullah Malik talking to newsmen said that the authorities had given extension keeping in view the current situation of lockdown in the country because of COVID-19.

He said that all the tutors had been informed in this context and said that students who could not submit their assignments, could take advantage of this extension.

Malik Amanullah said that date of admission for different programs for fresh students had also been extended till 5th June, while fresh students could now deposit their admission fee in two installments. He said that first installment of admission fee can be deposited till 5th June and 2nd installment could be deposited till 17th July 2020.

