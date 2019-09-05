Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) extends matric, FA admissions' date till Sept 20

(@FahadShabbir)

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the last date of admission in its Matric and Intermediate (FA) programs till September 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the last date of admission in its Matric and Intermediate (FA) programs till September 20.

According Director Admissions on Thursday, the aspiring students have been allowed to take admissions in these programs on payment of normal fee, as was mentioned in the university's prospectus.

The decision to this effect was taken by the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum for facilitating the interested students to continue their future study.

It also aimed at bringing maximum number of people in the educational net. The decision will benefit particularly those living in the country's remote regions.

This will be the last opportunity for them to take admission in their relevant program. Computerized admission forms have been sent to the continuing students. The same has also been made available at the university's website.

Admissions forms and prospectuses could be obtained from the university's main Campus, 49-regional offices and more than 100- Coordinating Offices across the country. Moreover prospectus and admission forms could also be obtained from the University's official website.

Special desks have been set up in the university's regional offices to guide and facilitate the students in the admission process.