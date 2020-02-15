Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) extends submission of assignments date

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended submission of assignments date of Matric and FA Programs for the Semester Autumn, 2019 till March 10, Considering the requests of students from different parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended submission of assignments date of Matric and FA Programs for the Semester Autumn, 2019 till March 10, Considering the requests of students from different parts of the country.

The students enrolled in BA/Associate Degree, PTC, CT, B.Ed and all postgraduate programs could submit their all assignments upto April 15, a press release onSaturday said.

According to Director Regional Services, Inam Ullah Sheikh, all Regional Directors have been advised to inform the tutors concerned to receive assignments from students according to the extended dates.