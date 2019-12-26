UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) 'face-to-face' Exams To Begin On January 6

Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 01:47 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will conduct its face-to-face' exams, relating to science subjects from January 6, it was announced here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th December, 2019) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will conduct its face-to-face' exams, relating to science subjects from January 6, it was announced here on Thursday.The subjects include BS, MSc, M.

Phil and PhD.

These exams to take place here in the University's main Campus.The exams of these Face-to-Face' programs were conducted by the relevant departments. Besides this, the papers were also checked and evaluated by the relevant departments' faculty members.According to Controller Exams, the roll-slips for the forthcoming exams have been dispatched to the enrolled students at the postal addressed.

