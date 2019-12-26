Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) 'face-to-face' exams to begin on January 6

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will conduct its 'face-to-face' exams, relating to science subjects from January 6, it was announced here on Thursday.

The subjects include BS, MSc, MPhil and PhD. These exams to take place here in the university's main campus.

These are being conducted in accordance with the new scheme of exams, introduced on the directions of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum.

The exams of these 'face-to-face' programs were conducted by the relevant departments. Besides this, the papers were also checked and evaluated by the relevant departments' faculty members.

The university follows its newly prepared annual academic Calendar in conducting the exams. It helps the timely announcement of the results.

According to controller examinations, the roll-slips for the forthcoming exams have been dispatched to the students at their postal addresses.