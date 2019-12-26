UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) 'face-to-face' Exams To Begin On January 6

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 04:03 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) 'face-to-face' exams to begin on January 6

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will conduct its 'face-to-face' exams, relating to science subjects from January 6, it was announced here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will conduct its 'face-to-face' exams, relating to science subjects from January 6, it was announced here on Thursday.

The subjects include BS, MSc, MPhil and PhD. These exams to take place here in the university's main campus.

These are being conducted in accordance with the new scheme of exams, introduced on the directions of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum.

The exams of these 'face-to-face' programs were conducted by the relevant departments. Besides this, the papers were also checked and evaluated by the relevant departments' faculty members.

The university follows its newly prepared annual academic Calendar in conducting the exams. It helps the timely announcement of the results.

According to controller examinations, the roll-slips for the forthcoming exams have been dispatched to the students at their postal addresses.

Related Topics

Allama Iqbal Open University January From

Recent Stories

TRA holds 6th ICT Development Forum

21 minutes ago

IHC upholds appointment of Haq as PRCS chairman

32 minutes ago

Speakers for modern technologies in health sector ..

18 minutes ago

Cricket: South Africa v England scores

18 minutes ago

Noor, Amina, Shaista, Tehseena advance to final ro ..

18 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in twin cities

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.