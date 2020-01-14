Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) first-phase of admissions begin on Wednesday

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will open its first-phase of admissions for the Semester Spring, 2020 from Wednesday January 15, across the country

According to Director Admissions Muhammad Riaz, academic programs being offered in the first-phase include Matric, F.A.

MS/M.Ph, PhD and BS (face-to-face).Contrary to previous practice, the AIOU now holds admissions for each semester in two phases. Second phase will begin from March one, through which applications will be invited for Master, B.Ed (Associate degree) and teachers' training programs.

The applications for the admissions of Matric, FA programs will be received till February 20, while admission forms for the MS/M.Phil/PhD/BS (face-to-face) will be received till February 14.As per new schedule, admissions of BA/BS/B.Ed/MA and M.Sc programs will take place from March 1 and would be continued till April 15.The AIOU will help the interested students to apply for the admissions through Online.The University will set up Prospectus's sale points here at the University's main campus as well as regional and coordinating offices throughout the country.