Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Fixes Nov 5 Last Day For Availing Fee Concession

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 04:21 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has advised the students, who applied for fee concession under its financial schemes, to submit their banks' receipt of the remaining deposited fee to their relevant regional offices by November 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ):Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has advised the students, who applied for fee concession under its financial schemes, to submit their banks' receipt of the remaining deposited fee to their relevant regional offices by November 5.

It will facilitate the Regional offices to promptly handle their applications for the fee concession.

The remaining amount, due on the part of students, was fixed after grant of fee concession by the Regional Assistance Committees.

According to Director Students' affairs Rana Tariq Javed on Friday, the students who were granted partial or 35% fee concession, were required to deposit their remaining fee in the relevant bank.

The Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum has allowed the applicants to deposit this remaining fee to the designated bank's branch by 5th November.

If the students or relevant officials face any difficulty in down-loading the challan, they could contact the relevant officer of the Directorate of Students Affair for necessary guidance and assistance.

The Vice Chancellor, Rana Tariq Javed further said, has already allocated sufficient fund in the budget for the fee-concession or fee-waiver under its various scholarship schemes.

A five-member committee was set up at each regional office, across the country to consider the each application that has been submitted for fee concession for the semester autumn, 2019.

The Vice Chancellor has also approved additional fund in different schemes to those regions who had requested for that.

He had also allowed special consideration of the cases of blinds, or those who are disabled from one or both legs.

