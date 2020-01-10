Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) focus on higher education in agriculture sector

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) said it was focusing on higher education on subjects relating to agriculture sector and rural development.It has announced

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th January, 2020) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) said it was focusing on higher education on subjects relating to agriculture sector and rural development.It has announced.

starting admission in these subjects from January 15 at the level MSc (Hons).The subjects include Rural development, Livestock Management and Agriculture Extension. It was hoped that interested people will avail the opportunity to upgrade their academic-level in such subjects, which have special significance for the country, that comprises about 70 of rural areas.

According to Director Admission, the AIOU will prefer launching those academics programs that enable the people to generate employment opportunity and take part in the country's socio-economic development.Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.

Zia-Ul-Qayyum has advised the University's 51 regional offices across the country to help the aspiring students in the admission process that will continue February 14.