UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Focus On Higher Education In Agriculture Sector

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 05:26 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) focus on higher education in agriculture sector

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) said it was focusing on higher education on subjects relating to agriculture sector and rural development.It has announced

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th January, 2020) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) said it was focusing on higher education on subjects relating to agriculture sector and rural development.It has announced.

starting admission in these subjects from January 15 at the level MSc (Hons).The subjects include Rural development, Livestock Management and Agriculture Extension. It was hoped that interested people will avail the opportunity to upgrade their academic-level in such subjects, which have special significance for the country, that comprises about 70 of rural areas.

According to Director Admission, the AIOU will prefer launching those academics programs that enable the people to generate employment opportunity and take part in the country's socio-economic development.Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.

Zia-Ul-Qayyum has advised the University's 51 regional offices across the country to help the aspiring students in the admission process that will continue February 14.

Related Topics

Education Agriculture Allama Iqbal Open University January February From Employment

Recent Stories

Old blood as good as new for patient survival: Stu ..

2 minutes ago

Decoding of Boeing 737 Flight Recorders May Take U ..

2 minutes ago

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SE ..

2 minutes ago

Development work at Madni Park to start soon

2 minutes ago

Police-public coordination being ensured: RPO

2 minutes ago

Iran says Canadian delegation en route over plane ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.