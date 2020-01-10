UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Focuses On Higher Education In Agriculture Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 02:43 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) focuses on higher education in agriculture sector

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Friday announced starting admission of MSc (Hons) in Live Stock Management, Agriculture Extension and Rural Development from January 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Friday announced starting admission of MSc (Hons) in Live Stock Management, Agriculture Extension and Rural Development from January 15. The University management hoped that interested people will avail the opportunity to upgrade their academic-level in such subjects, which have special�significance�for the country, that comprises around 70 percent of rural areas.

According to Director Admission, the AIOU will prefer launching those academics programs that enable the people to generate employment opportunity and take part in the country's socio-economic development.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum has advised the University's 51 regional offices across the country to help the aspiring students in the admission process that will continue�till February�14.

