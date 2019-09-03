UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Gives Last Chance To BEd Continuing Students To Enroll Themselves

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 04:42 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) gives last chance to BEd continuing students to enroll themselves

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the last chance for the enrollment of the continuing students previous PTC and BEd programs in semester Autumn 2019, after which, they will have no opportunity to avail the facility of appearing in previous teaching programs. Responsibility of the losing the chance will rest with the students and their parents, the announcement added

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the last chance for the enrollment of the continuing students previous PTC and BEd programs in semester Autumn 2019, after which, they will have no opportunity to avail the facility of appearing in previous teaching programs. Responsibility of the losing the chance will rest with the students and their parents, the announcement added.

The University has already closed the previous teachings programs (BEd one year) and Associate degree in education of three-year duration.

Now the facility is only for the continuing students as a last chance. This is in line with the policy and the road-map of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The teaching programs including PTC, CT and FSc (Medical/Engineers were not being offered from the previous semesters, 2014 to 2016.

From the coming semester, the University has offered its new teachings programs, one and half year to four-year duration as per the guidance of the HEC.�Admissions in these newly designed programs will continue till October 15.

Related Topics

Education Allama Iqbal Open University October HEC 2016 2019 From Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited

Recent Stories

'Polio whatsapp helpline' established to serve peo ..

1 minute ago

1,140 arrested over violence in Hong Kong since Ju ..

1 minute ago

Xinjiang affairs totally internal matter; foreign ..

1 minute ago

Moscow court hands protester three years for attac ..

1 minute ago

Chairman National Account Bureau (NAB), Justice Ja ..

3 minutes ago

Child Protection Advisory Board to launch an aware ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.