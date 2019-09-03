Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) gives last chance to BEd continuing students to enroll themselves

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the last chance for the enrollment of the continuing students previous PTC and BEd programs in semester Autumn 2019, after which, they will have no opportunity to avail the facility of appearing in previous teaching programs. Responsibility of the losing the chance will rest with the students and their parents, the announcement added

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the last chance for the enrollment of the continuing students previous PTC and BEd programs in semester Autumn 2019, after which, they will have no opportunity to avail the facility of appearing in previous teaching programs. Responsibility of the losing the chance will rest with the students and their parents, the announcement added.

The University has already closed the previous teachings programs (BEd one year) and Associate degree in education of three-year duration.

Now the facility is only for the continuing students as a last chance. This is in line with the policy and the road-map of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The teaching programs including PTC, CT and FSc (Medical/Engineers were not being offered from the previous semesters, 2014 to 2016.

From the coming semester, the University has offered its new teachings programs, one and half year to four-year duration as per the guidance of the HEC.�Admissions in these newly designed programs will continue till October 15.