ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood Wednesday said that strong linkages between academia and the industry will help tackle economic challenges of the country.

Presiding over the opening session of the Fifth International Conference on "Modern Trends in Chemistry", Dr. Nasir said that there is a need for research based on social challenges for the development of the country.

He added that there is a dire need to save the country's resources for a bright Pakistan. However Scholars, students, and the youth should think seriously about the preservation of national resources.

Dean Faculty of Sciences, AIOU, Dr. Uzaira Rafique presented her paper on 'Sustainable Development Goals and Chemistry' and said that 7 out of 17 goals of SDG are directly related to chemistry.

She also explained the challenges faced by the industrial sector and said that the chemical industry is an emerging sector in the international industry which is the third largest sector of Pakistan after textiles and agriculture and the second largest sector.

Prof. Dr. Irshad Ahmad Arshad said that this conference is part of collaborative efforts with domestic and international educational institutions to keep students informed about modern sciences and the latest information.

He said that such conferences provide us with special opportunities to interact with experts and scientists from all over the world.

The Chairperson, Department of Chemistry, Dr. Uzma Yunus explained the aims and objectives of the conference in detail.

International scholars from Russia, the United Kingdom, and Sweden are participating in the conference along with national speakers.