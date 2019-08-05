UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Holds International Symposium On Physics

Mon 05th August 2019

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) holds International symposium on Physics

A daylong international symposium/expo on new emerging trends and career-making opportunities in the field of Physics held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) here on Monday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th August, 2019) A daylong international symposium/expo on new emerging trends and career-making opportunities in the field of Physics held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) here on Monday.It was attended by the delegates from Germany, South Africa, Korea, Nigeria and China, besides large number of academicians and researchers from home.It was the first-ever career expo, arranged by the University to apprise the country's youth about the emerging opportunities in the field of Physics, on the initiative of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.

Zia-Ul-Qayyum.Director General National Center for Physics Dr. Hafeez-Ur-Rehman Hoorani was the chief guest while Prof. Dr. M. Aslam Bag and Dr. Ishaq Ahmed were the guests of honour on the occasion.Foreign delegates in their key-note speeches at the inaugural session called for promoting research-based activities and adopting of innovative approach for expanding and exploring jobs' opportunities in the field of physics.

