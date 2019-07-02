UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Holds National Conference On Emerging Sciences

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 02:46 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) holds national conference on emerging sciences

A two-day national conference on Physics and emerging sciences held here on Tuesday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), laying greater focus on promoting quality research and linking the same with the country's socio-economic issues

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd July, 2019) A two-day national conference on Physics and emerging sciences held here on Tuesday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), laying greater focus on promoting quality research and linking the same with the country's socio-economic issues.It was the eighth such event, organized by the University's Physics department in the recent years.

The conference was largely attended by scholars and students of M.Phil and PhD from various educational institutions of the country.

During the inaugural session, the participants were told that the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.

Zia-Ul-Qayyum has allocated millions of rupees in the University's budget for upgrading their Science Laboratories, bringing them at par with the international standard and as per the students' needs.Renowned educationists Prof. Dr. N.M. Butt, Prof. Dr. Zafar Iqbal, Dr. Syed Javed Khurshid and Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmed were the main speakers at the opening session.

Related Topics

Budget Same Allama Iqbal Open University Event From Million

Recent Stories

Rana Sana Ullah sent to jail on 14 days judicial r ..

55 seconds ago

Mumbai: Heaviest rain in decade triggers chaos

57 seconds ago

US Border Patrol investigate disturbing' secret Fa ..

59 seconds ago

Hong Kong protests: China says protesters 'trample ..

1 minute ago

Czech Republic Allows Russian Airlines' Flights Un ..

4 minutes ago

Over 160 terrorists neutralized in June

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.