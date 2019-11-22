Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) holds national seminar on breast cancer

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ):A national seminar held here at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to promote public awareness about threat of breast cancer.

Participating in the seminar, experts suggested various preventive and curative measures to overcome this growing fatal disease.

The seminar was part of the University's consistent efforts to promote discussion on the issues that relate to society's overall well-being. Professor Dr. Samina Awan Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities chaired the event. It was arranged by the University's Department of Environmental Design, Health and Nutritional Sciences.

The speakers thanked the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum for his support and patronage in organizing such important events of public concerns.

While participating in the discussion on the issue, they said breast cancer is one of the leading cause of death among women worldwide and is increasing particularly in developing countries where the majority of cases are diagnosed in later stages.

According to World Health Organization, it is estimated that 627,000 women died from breast cancer that is approximately 15% of all cancer deaths among women.

Ayesha Isani Majeed, Incharge Federal Breast Cancer Screening center, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences(PIMS) was the guest speaker.

She is also a Focal person for breast cancer awareness campaign, Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination.

Dr. Hajra Ahmad, chairperson, Department of Environmental Design, Health and Nutritional Sciences shared the importance and need of the awareness about breast cancer at mass level.

Dr. Ayesha Isani said that one in every 9th Pakistani women suffers from breast cancer. And while the national incidence average is close to the global average, death rate in Pakistan is far higher than other parts of the world owing to a lack of awareness, diagnosis and treatment facilities.

She highlighted that genetics, obesity, lack of physical exercise, Ionized radiation, processed foods, hormone replacement therapy during menopause, drinking alcohol, early age at first menstruation and having no children or late pregnancies and older age are the major contributing factors for breast cancer.

She pointed out that early detection is the key, and it can help to save lives. Every woman must undertake self-examination while early diagnosis and immediate treatment increases the chance of survival from 90 to 95 percent, she asserted.