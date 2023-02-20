Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) holds seminar on social justice in Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Monday held a seminar titled "Social Justice in Pakistan" in connection with the International Day of Justice.

The event was organized in collaboration with the office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), and was presided over by the Chief Justice, Federal Shariat Court of Pakistan, Dr. Syed Muhammad Anwar while Barrister Zafarullah Khan was the guest speaker at the occasion.

Addressing the participants, CJ FSC, Dr Anwar said islam has provided very clear and comprehensive laws for social justice and the Almighty has sent the Holy Prophet (PBUH) as the bearer of justice.

Barrister Zafarullah Khan said peace, development, and prosperity in the world were not possible without ensuring social justice in the societies.

Prof Dr Shah Mohy-ud-din Hashmi said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) himself practiced justice and advised his companions to do the same. The Caliphs, Companions, and Saints all practiced justice in their respective eras.

Chairman Department of Interfaith Studies, Dr Ghulam Shams-ur-Rahman, Additional Director ORIC, Dr Saima Nasir, principal officers, and faculty members of AIOU also attended the seminar.