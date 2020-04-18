Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) hopes positive results from Teleschool project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum Saturday while commending the government's initiative of launching Teleschool project hoped that it will bring positive and revolutionary results in education sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum Saturday while commending the government's initiative of launching Teleschool project hoped that it will bring positive and revolutionary results in education sector.

Talking to APP, he said that AIOU while utilizing its experience, will support the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training to impart quality education to the students and ensuring educational atmosphere at their homes.

The university, he said, will also make efforts to release the students' mental stress during lockdown by sharing the messages of renowned personalities of society and through other positive activities.

He said that federal government and education ministry had taken the services of Open University for the Teleschool project aiming at to save the precious time of students, was wasting during lockdown due to coronavirus.

Under the initiative, AIOU will prepare educational programmes for students in its Institute of Education Technologies and then it will be telecasted through PTV, he added. In that regard, an agreement had been signed between the ptv and Education Ministry, he said.

He said that, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has planned to continue the initiative of Teleschool even after removing the lockdown. Shafqat Mahmood has also directed to prepare special courses for the education of out of school children, he added.

He said that various major universities across the globe were providing online education adding the method of online education had now been further updated and effective.

VC said that AIOU had also extended the date of admission for the semester spring 2020 for its Postgraduate and Bachelors level programmes up to June 5 due to COVID-19.

The university has also decided to facilitate its new and continuing students by giving them option to pay their semester fee in two installments, he added.

As per the decision, Zia said, the new and continuing students of the university were being provided the optional facility to pay their fee for the admissions in MA, MSc, M.Ed, B.Ed, BS, BA, BBA, Associate Degree and Post Graduate Diplomas for semester Spring 2020 in two equal installments.

The date for first installment has been fixed as June 5, while the date of second installment will be July 17, 2020, he concluded.

\395