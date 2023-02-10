UrduPoint.com

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Inks MoU With Al Azhar University

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2023 | 07:06 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ):Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Al Azhar University, Egypt, the oldest and most prestigious educational institution in the Muslim world.

According to the MoU, both universities will initiate joint projects to collaborate academically to offer new educational programs and opportunities for faculty and students exchange programs.

Furthermore, both universities will start a joint degree program in the future and faculty members from each other universities will be able to do PhD and post-doc from their respective universities.

Vice Chancellor, of AIOU, Prof. Dr Nasir Mehmood and Prof, Dr Salama Daoud, President, Al Azhar University, Egypt signed the MoU. Dr, Nasir said that the training of faculty members is necessary to increase the quality of education, for which there is a special focus on collaborations with international universities. Dr Zahid Majeed, Director of, the International Collaboration and Exchange Program gave a detailed briefing on the profile of the university.

