Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) inks MoU with Uni of Religions and Denominations, Iran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ):Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and University of Religions and Denominations, Iran Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) during the visit of a delegation of academicians and religious scholars from Iran.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr Nasir Mehmood, and Prof. Dr Sayyed Abolhassan Nawab, President, University of Religions and Denominations, Iran signed the MoU on behalf of their institutions.

The delegation was led by Dr Sayyed Abolhassan Nawab, President, the University of Religions and Denominations, Iran.

At the outset the Director, International Collaboration and Exchange Program Dr Zahid Majeed, gave a detailed briefing about the working and projects of AIOU.

After the briefing the Iranian delegates lauded the efforts and working of AIOU and said that the institution has a historical role in the history of Pakistan and their efforts are commendable to increase the literacy rate.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof.

Dr Nasir Mehmood said, "The visit of the delegation will help further strengthen the ties between Iranian and Pakistani universities." He said that after independence, Iran was the first country who recognized Pakistan and both countries supported each other in every difficult hour.

Dr Nasir Mehmood further said that there are about 25000 Pakistanis studying in different universities of Iran.

He further said, "AIOU intends to establish a center in Iran and if they get some suitable place for the center it will help to further strengthen the bilateral relations through education." At the outset, Dr Abdul Aziz Sahir and Dr Zahid Majeed were nominated as a focal person from AIOU while Dr Ibrahim Amini was nominated as focal person from the University of Religions and Denominations, Iran to frame a roadmap for further collaborations between both the universities.

Registrar, AIOU, Raja Umer Younis, principal officers and other faculty members were also present at the event.