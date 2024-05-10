Open Menu

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Inks MoU With PDC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2024 | 06:37 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) inks MoU with PDC

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Premium Diagnostic Center, Islamabad (PDC) to provide lab facilities to employees at discounted rates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Premium Diagnostic Center, Islamabad (PDC) to provide lab facilities to employees at discounted rates.

Vice Chancellor, of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood presided over the ceremony.

Dr. Nasir said that the welfare and good health of our employees and their families is our priority, healthy person always performs his duties with full zest.

The MoU was signed by Registrar, AIOU, Raja Umer Yunis, and Director, Corporate Relations, PDC, Muhammad Rashid. President, of the Academic Staff Association (ASA), Dr. Iqbal, President, of the Employees Welfare Association (EWA), Yasir Mehmood, the Medical Officer, Dr.

Hira, and other employees were also present at the ceremony.

According to the details of the MoU, PDC will provide facilities for Lab tests at discounted rates to AIOU employees and their families, a 50% discount on medical tests, and a 35% discount on radiology.

PDC will also provide free home sample collection service and other health facilities including x-rays and ultrasound at the doorstep.

EWA is actively working for the welfare of the AIOU employees by signing different MoUs and collaborations to facilitate employees. President, EWA, Yasir Muhammad said that we will continue our efforts for the welfare of the employees and AIOU.

Related Topics

Islamabad Rashid Nasir Allama Iqbal Open University

Recent Stories

Pakistan and Japan Final clash in Azlan Shah Hocke ..

Pakistan and Japan Final clash in Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2024 on Saturday

4 minutes ago
 Reasons to experience magic of Sharjah Children’ ..

Reasons to experience magic of Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival this weeken ..

4 minutes ago
 Eight unfrequented routes closed to secure Karachi

Eight unfrequented routes closed to secure Karachi

4 minutes ago
 Paris officer 'between life and death' after polic ..

Paris officer 'between life and death' after police station shooting

4 minutes ago
 Renowned journalist Mazhar Abbass unveils Abbottab ..

Renowned journalist Mazhar Abbass unveils Abbottabad cricket trophy

2 minutes ago
 Lists of farmers entitled to get gunny bags displa ..

Lists of farmers entitled to get gunny bags displayed at Passco purchase centers

4 minutes ago
DC Jhang visits DHQ Hospital, orders revamp, impro ..

DC Jhang visits DHQ Hospital, orders revamp, improved care

4 minutes ago
 Regional head Federal Ombudsman visits NBP Shikar ..

Regional head Federal Ombudsman visits NBP Shikarpur

2 minutes ago
 CDA chief directs construction of cycling tracks i ..

CDA chief directs construction of cycling tracks in diplomatic enclave

4 minutes ago
 Recovery of Ammunition by Customs at international ..

Recovery of Ammunition by Customs at international Departure JIAP Karachi

13 minutes ago
 Crackdown on smuggled fuel sellers

Crackdown on smuggled fuel sellers

10 minutes ago
 Muqam arrives in Gilgit Baltistan on three-day vis ..

Muqam arrives in Gilgit Baltistan on three-day visit

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Education