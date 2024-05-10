Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Inks MoU With PDC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2024 | 06:37 PM
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Premium Diagnostic Center, Islamabad (PDC) to provide lab facilities to employees at discounted rates
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Premium Diagnostic Center, Islamabad (PDC) to provide lab facilities to employees at discounted rates.
Vice Chancellor, of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood presided over the ceremony.
Dr. Nasir said that the welfare and good health of our employees and their families is our priority, healthy person always performs his duties with full zest.
The MoU was signed by Registrar, AIOU, Raja Umer Yunis, and Director, Corporate Relations, PDC, Muhammad Rashid. President, of the Academic Staff Association (ASA), Dr. Iqbal, President, of the Employees Welfare Association (EWA), Yasir Mehmood, the Medical Officer, Dr.
Hira, and other employees were also present at the ceremony.
According to the details of the MoU, PDC will provide facilities for Lab tests at discounted rates to AIOU employees and their families, a 50% discount on medical tests, and a 35% discount on radiology.
PDC will also provide free home sample collection service and other health facilities including x-rays and ultrasound at the doorstep.
EWA is actively working for the welfare of the AIOU employees by signing different MoUs and collaborations to facilitate employees. President, EWA, Yasir Muhammad said that we will continue our efforts for the welfare of the employees and AIOU.
Recent Stories
Pakistan and Japan Final clash in Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2024 on Saturday
Reasons to experience magic of Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival this weeken ..
Eight unfrequented routes closed to secure Karachi
Paris officer 'between life and death' after police station shooting
Renowned journalist Mazhar Abbass unveils Abbottabad cricket trophy
Lists of farmers entitled to get gunny bags displayed at Passco purchase centers
DC Jhang visits DHQ Hospital, orders revamp, improved care
Regional head Federal Ombudsman visits NBP Shikarpur
CDA chief directs construction of cycling tracks in diplomatic enclave
Recovery of Ammunition by Customs at international Departure JIAP Karachi
Crackdown on smuggled fuel sellers
Muqam arrives in Gilgit Baltistan on three-day visit
More Stories From Education
-
PIPS And CODE FOR PAKISTAN Sign Landmark MoU To Enhance Parliamentary Services19 hours ago
-
KU seminar highlights role of Islamic finance in establishing Islamic economy20 hours ago
-
Chairman BISE visits examination centers to check arrangements23 hours ago
-
Exam centres inspected23 hours ago
-
USAID’s locally-led development in education, health transforms Buner, Upper Dir districts2 days ago
-
Seminar on role of youth in building lasting peace, promoting tolerance held2 days ago
-
Security tightened to suppress 'booti mafia' outside examination centers2 days ago
-
PM declares Education Emergency to enroll 26m out-of-school children, aspires highly educated Pakist ..2 days ago
-
AIOU Postgraduate final exams from May 133 days ago
-
Couple from Abbottabad succeeds in CSS exam3 days ago
-
Pakistani couple makes history by passing CSS exam together3 days ago
-
291 students held for using unfair means in SSC Annual Examinations-20244 days ago