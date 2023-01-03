Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) introduces ALP-Middle Tech programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has introduced middle Tech Programme under the Accelerated Learning Programme (ALP) in collaboration with JICA and the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

This programme is intended to help those children/youths who could not attend school or dropped out of school due to any reason and are willing to pursue education, a press release on Tuesday said. Students enrolled in this programme will be able to complete their required education in a relatively short time.

Admissions in the ALP-Middle Tech program will be offered in the admission of semester spring 2023 starting from January 15.

Students will be taught through blended learning with the help of technology. Initially, this programme is being offered in selected cities. More information about the Middle Tech programme is available at the university's regional offices across the country.

AIOU is also offering e-commerce skills and online courses including Virtual Assistant (Amazon), Virtual Trader (Alibaba) Shopify drop shipping and others in collaboration with BF Technologies to empower the youth.

