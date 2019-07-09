Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) introduces 4-year (face-to-face) BS programme

The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Tuesday announced to introduce a four-year (face-to-face) BS programme, keeping in view the market needs and the growing demands of the students

The programme is in four disciplines: BS Physics, BS Computer science, BS Botany, BS Mathematics, BS Environmental Sciences and BS Statistics, an AIOU press release said Tuesday.

The programme will be from semester Autumn 2019 and admission for it will be open from July 15. The interested can apply for admission before August 16. Admissions will be strictly on merit.

To see the eligibility and other requirements, the students could visit the University's official website (aiou.edu.pk).