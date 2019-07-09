UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Introduces 4-year (face-to-face) BS Programme

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 12:30 PM

The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Tuesday announced to introduce a four-year (face-to-face) BS programme, keeping in view the market needs and the growing demands of the students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) : The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Tuesday announced to introduce a four-year (face-to-face) BS programme, keeping in view the market needs and the growing demands of the students.

The programme is in four disciplines: BS Physics, BS Computer science, BS Botany, BS Mathematics, BS Environmental Sciences and BS Statistics, an AIOU press release said Tuesday.

The programme will be from semester Autumn 2019 and admission for it will be open from July 15. The interested can apply for admission before August 16. Admissions will be strictly on merit.

To see the eligibility and other requirements, the students could visit the University's official website (aiou.edu.pk).

