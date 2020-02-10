Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) introduces new assignments' submission system

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced to receive post-graduates' assignments only through Online, in order to facilitate students and the tutors- in going through this mandatory academic proces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced to receive post-graduates' assignments only through Online, in order to facilitate students and the tutors- in going through this mandatory academic process.

The enrolled students of Master, BS (Four-year), B. Ed, M.Phil and PhD programs have been advised to send their scheduled assignments to their designated tutors through the computerized system.

This is a major step forward towards the University's ongoing digital transformation work, aimed at making its entire academic and services' network more efficient and transparent.

The students could submit their assignments through the University's website�www.aaghi.aiiou.edu.pk, through Login process. The University has already provided them password and user-name through the SMS for semester Autumn, 2019.

The students have been allowed to submit their both assignments together for the semester by April 15.

For further details, the students may contact the University through email�www.support.elearning@aiou.Edu.pk.