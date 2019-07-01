Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) issues time-schedules for assignments' submission

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Monday issued a time-schedule for submission of the academic assignments for spring 2019 semester

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Monday issued a time-schedule for submission of the academic assignments for spring 2019 semester.The students from Matric to post-graduate-level programs could send their assignments to their designated tutors within notified dates.

As per the schedule, the last date for the submission of Assignment one and two is July 10 and for third and forth are August 8 and September 5 receptively.

This is for Matric to BA-level.For the post-graduate programs, the submission's dates for assignments one and two are July 25 and September 9 respectively.According to academic road-map, the students could avail the study period for spring 2019 semester till September.