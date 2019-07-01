UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Issues Time-schedules For Assignments' Submission

Mon 01st July 2019 | 02:28 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Monday issued a time-schedule for submission of the academic assignments for spring 2019 semester

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Monday issued a time-schedule for submission of the academic assignments for spring 2019 semester.

The students from Matric to post-graduate-level programs could send their assignments to their designated tutors within notified dates.

As per the schedule issued by AIOU on Monday, the last date for the submission of Assignment one and two is July 10 and for third and forth are August 8 and September 5 receptively. This is for Matric to BA-level.

For the post-graduate programs, the submission's dates for assignments one and two are July 25 and September 9 respectively.�� According to academic road-map, the students could avail the study period for spring 2019 semester till September.� � All possible efforts has been made to give maximum time to the students for exam's preparation and submission of assignments.

The Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum has directed that the students should be fully facilitated in the study's process.� The University was making all possible for timely appointment of tutors, so that the students should not face any difficulty in submission of their assignments.

Quality of education is another important target, fixed by the Vice Chancellor.accordingly, all possible efforts are being made to provide best possible teaching support to the students.

A process of digital transformation of the admission and examination books' delivery system is also underway to achieve the stipulated target.

E-registration system has also been introduced for selection of part-time tutors on basis of set-criteria.

