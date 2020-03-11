UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Kicks Off Digital Project To Upgrade Working

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 05:00 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) here on Wednesday formally started an integrated wide-ranging Digital Transformation Project to enhance quality, efficiency and effectiveness of its various academic and managerial services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) here on Wednesday formally started an integrated wide-ranging Digital Transformation Project to enhance quality, efficiency and effectiveness of its various academic and managerial services.

The project was undertaken with the cooperative partnership of the World leading software company, the Oracle Corporation, USA.

It replaces the years' long University's manual system with the latest technology to cater the growing academic needs of huge number of students, around 1.4 million in a best possible way.

Addressing the ceremony, Matt Hall, head of Asia Pacific Region, Oracle Corporation assured his complete support to make the project successful for the cause of education and to provide best possible services to the students.

In his presidential address, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum said that the project would prove as a milestone in digitalizing the university's operation at various levels.

The introduction of the new technology was the dire need of the hour for properly handling the huge number of students in a credible way.

It is a matter of great pride that around 5 million people have been graduated from this university over the years, and these figures reflect its huge and unprecedented contribution in the education sector.

Incorporation of latest technology in the university's managerial system is the only way forward to overcome various challenges and deficiencies in its various services, like admissions, appointment of tutors and mailing of books.

The Vice Chancellor appreciated the hard work and commitment of the university's team of Directorate of Information and Communication Technology for completing the project in a stipulated time, on a most reasonable cost.

Under cooperative arrangement, the Oracle Corporation will provide three systems that are Oracle PeopleSoft Campus management system, enterprise resource planning system and enterprise planning and budgeting.

The AIOU would incorporate these three systems in its operation and e-governance, through a gradual process, said Tanveer Ahmed, head of Digital Transformation Project Management Office, while giving a presentation on the project.

The cooperative arrangement with the World's leading organizations is the part of university's new initiatives to digitalize its academic and management network for the good of the students.

Earlier, Dean Faculty of Education, Dr. Nasir Mahmood welcomed the participants and highlighted the scope of the project, stating it would change face of the university in term of its working on modern line, in accordance with new emerging practices and the international standards.

