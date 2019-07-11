UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Launches Skilled-based Short-term Certificate Courses

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 12:06 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched some short-term skilled-based certificate courses for the interest of the general public, enabling them to earn their livelihood and have a respectable life in the society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched some short-term skilled-based certificate courses for the interest of the general public, enabling them to earn their livelihood and have a respectable life in the society.

The courses include those relating to agriculture and various technical disciplines. According to Director Admissions on Thursday, the AIOU offers these courses at the door-step of the people, charging affordable fee.

Admissions for these courses will start from July 15 and will continue till August 16.

Besides the professional courses, the University also offered short-term of six-month duration program of Arabic language and some basics learning of the Holy Quran.

There were also some three-month short-term educational programs of the interest of the general public. A short-term course in librarianship has also been introduced.

These programs have been launched keeping in view the market needs and the growing demands of the students.

On the instructions of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, the University's 49 regional Campuses across the country have taken necessary measures to facilitate the aspiring applicants in the admission process.

