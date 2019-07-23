Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) launches ten skill-based programs

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched ten skill-based programs to meet job market's demand and enable the youth to get self-supporting job opportunities for earning their livelihood

The programs have been offered from the forthcoming semester (Autumn 2019) and intending applicants could take admissions in these program by September 4, said a press release received here said on Tuesday.

Each program comprises of a duration of sixteen weeks (One semester). The University would charge nominal fee for these programs.� The skill-based programmes included motor-welding, plumber, electrician, steel fixer, civil surveyor, draftsman, refrigerator��and air conditioner mechanic, computer hardware and software mechanic.

� Those courses would be offered in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Kahuta, Haripur, Bohraywala and Rawalakot.�� The enrolled students were required to attend tutorial meeting, that would be arranged once a week (on Sunday) at designated places. They would go through class-work and practical training.

The University had also introduced some other courses that include Al-lisan Ul Arabi�(Basic Arabic Course), Arbi bol-chal, Lughat-ul-Quran, French Online, certificate in librarianship.

At the end of these course, students would be awarded certificate.