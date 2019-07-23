UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Launches Ten Skill-based Programs

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 02:21 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) launches ten skill-based programs

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched ten skill-based programs to meet job market's demand and enable the youth to get self-supporting job opportunities for earning their livelihood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched ten skill-based programs to meet job market's demand and enable the youth to get self-supporting job opportunities for earning their livelihood.

The programs have been offered from the forthcoming semester (Autumn 2019) and intending applicants could take admissions in these program by September 4, said a press release received here said on Tuesday.

Each program comprises of a duration of sixteen weeks (One semester). The University would charge nominal fee for these programs.� The skill-based programmes included motor-welding, plumber, electrician, steel fixer, civil surveyor, draftsman, refrigerator��and air conditioner mechanic, computer hardware and software mechanic.

� Those courses would be offered in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Kahuta, Haripur, Bohraywala and Rawalakot.�� The enrolled students were required to attend tutorial meeting, that would be arranged once a week (on Sunday) at designated places. They would go through class-work and practical training.

The University had also introduced some other courses that include Al-lisan Ul Arabi�(Basic Arabic Course), Arbi bol-chal, Lughat-ul-Quran, French Online, certificate in librarianship.

At the end of these course, students would be awarded certificate.

Related Topics

Islamabad Job Rawalpindi Haripur Rawalakot Kahuta Allama Iqbal Open University September Sunday 2019 Market From Arab

Recent Stories

TikTok video with pistol lands youth in jail

10 minutes ago

Boy shoots girlfriend for refusing marriage propos ..

17 minutes ago

5 Pakistani footballers who have won our hearts!

24 minutes ago

TECNO Mobile Reduced The Price Of Its Flagship Mod ..

40 minutes ago

Forensic audit of Judge Arshad Malik’s video not ..

50 minutes ago

Chinese language programme to launch officially in ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.