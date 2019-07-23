UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Launches Ten Skill-based Programs

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 04:26 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) launches ten skill-based programs

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched ten skill-based programs, enabling the interested people to get self-supporting job opportunities for earning their livelihood and to have a respectable place in the society

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd July, 2019) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched ten skill-based programs, enabling the interested people to get self-supporting job opportunities for earning their livelihood and to have a respectable place in the society.The programs have been offered from the forthcoming semester (Autumn 2019).

Intending applicants could take admissions in these program by September 4, its was announced here on Tuesday.Each program comprises a duration of sixteen weeks(One semester). The University will charge nominal fee for these programs.The programs are: Motor-welding, Plumber, Electrician, Steel fixer, Civil surveyor, draftsman, Refrigerator and Air conditioner mechanic, Computer hardware and software mechanic.

These will be conducted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Kahuta, Haripur, Bohraywala and Rawalakot.The enrolled students will be required to attend tutorial meeting, that will be arranged once a week (on Sunday) at designated places.

They will go through class-work and practical training.The University has also introduced some other courses that include Al-lisan Ul Arabi (Basic Arabic Course), Arbi bol-chal, Lughat-ul-Quran, French Online, certificate in librarianship.At the end of these course, students will be awarded certificate, the announcement added.

