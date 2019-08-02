UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Launches US Aided Scholarship Projects

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 12:43 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched US aided 'English language proficiency' scholarship program for its students, enabling them to achieve excellence in their respective discipline

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched US aided 'English language proficiency' scholarship program for its students, enabling them to achieve excellence in their respective discipline.

The program is based on ongoing collaboration between the AIOU and Regional English Language Office (RELO), Public Affairs Section of the United States Embassy Islamabad said a press releases issued here.

The projects are aimed at enhancing English language proficiency skill of the AIOU's students. These comprise 100 scholarships for the youth of the underprivileged class of AJ&K.

One of these projects was recently launched at AIOU Regional Campus Muzaffarabad by the President AJK Sardar Masood Khan. In another similar project, 100 scholarships have been given to the deserving students from Gujranwala for two years.

While highlighting significance of the projects, the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum said, these will boost the University's social welfare and outreach programs for the underprivileged section of the society.

He thanked RELO for its cooperation in launching these projects and showing its intention of undertaking similar projects for the students of Gilgit Baltistan and other far flung areas of the country. The AIOU, he added, is committed to facilitate its students in their educational pursuits.

According to Prof. Dr. Umar Farooq, Chairman English Department, the RELO is also going to fund another Pak ELT Forum project exclusively designed for the English Language Teaching (ELT) community of the country next year, to be conducted by the AIOU.

It's a kind of unique project based on the professional development of the college and university ELT community. Moreover, AIOU is also designing a virtual program first of its nature as an after-school English language course for the deserving students of the country which is going to be launched in November next, he added.

