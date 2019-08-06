UrduPoint.com
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Launches M.Phil Mass Communication Program

Tue 06th August 2019 | 01:43 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) launches M.Phil Mass Communication program

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched M. Phil Mass Communication program for autumn 2019 semester

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th August, 2019) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched M. Phil Mass Communication program for autumn 2019 semester.Online applications for admission in the program will be received till August 19.

It is a merit-based program that meets academic criteria, set by the Higher education Commission.

The program has been offered for Islamabad Campus but students from all over the country could apply for admission.

The University strictly adheres to merit-criteria as per the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum.The course work of the program spans Evolution and Advances in Mass Communication Theory and Research, Sociology of Mass Media, and Methods of behavioral research in social sciences.

