Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Launches Special Program Of Instructional Designs And Technology

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 04:17 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) launches special program of instructional designs and technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has launched a four-year BS-level special programme of instructional designs and technology that will enable aspiring students to get acquainted with the use of new skills.

According to Director Admissions on Wednesday, it was being offered in E-learning blended mode, including face-to-face and distance mode of learning.

The university has fixed October 15 as last day for taking admissions in this programme, offered for the first time.

The programme will help in preparing educators, trainers and curriculum professionals for building a foundation and conceptual framework for educational and instructional design process.

It will also facilitate the students using multimedia, web and others ICT's support learning, as well as utilizing collaborative and interactive learning tools.

The people having qualification of FA/FSc or equivalent in second division with at least 45 percent marks are eligible for taking admissions in the program.

Some other programs of BS-level are also being launched from Autumn, 2019 that include library and information sciences, Gender and Women studies,�Islamic studies, Mass Communication, Pakistan Studies, urdu, English and Accounting and Finance.

Admissions in these programs can also be applied through online portal, that has been especially designed for the purpose.

